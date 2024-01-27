MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. 10,734,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,861. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

