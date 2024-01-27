MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 21.4% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 34,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 91.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

IEP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,424. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $54.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.46%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -180.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

