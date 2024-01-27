MGO One Seven LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in W. P. Carey by 720.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,576,000 after purchasing an additional 540,357 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth about $2,267,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,112,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,170,000 after buying an additional 153,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.92.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Get Our Latest Report on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.