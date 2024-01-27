MGO One Seven LLC Has $461,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.40. The company had a trading volume of 497,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.12. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $402.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 80.82%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.50.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

