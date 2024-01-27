MGO One Seven LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In related news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terreno Realty news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

TRNO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. 459,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.70 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.