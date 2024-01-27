MGO One Seven LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.65. 1,327,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,585. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $103.96. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.44.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

