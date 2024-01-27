MGO One Seven LLC Invests $460,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 935 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 4.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total value of $905,850.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,408,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,659,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $588.74. The stock had a trading volume of 198,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,203. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $539.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.39. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $334.78 and a 52 week high of $599.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of -163.54 and a beta of 1.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.77.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

