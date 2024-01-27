MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 2,163 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,857,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,532,000 after acquiring an additional 48,370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,220,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,333,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,847,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LAMR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.37. 202,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,706. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.20 and a 200-day moving average of $94.45.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

