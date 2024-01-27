MGO One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 49,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.1% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $95.43. 1,313,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,725. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.02. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

