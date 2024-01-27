MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 536.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,994,000 after purchasing an additional 377,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

GWW traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $883.24. 189,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,388. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $825.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $759.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $565.22 and a 1 year high of $883.41.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

