MGO One Seven LLC Sells 229 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after buying an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,891,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.19. 556,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,942. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.33.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

