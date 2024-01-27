MGO One Seven LLC Sells 3,262 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

