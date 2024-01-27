MGO One Seven LLC Sells 49 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $470.67. 128,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,205. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $478.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $460.40 and a 200 day moving average of $443.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total transaction of $613,865.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares in the company, valued at $375,662.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total transaction of $613,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,662.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,176 shares of company stock worth $8,651,166 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

