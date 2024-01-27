MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 443,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 285,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.13. 5,748,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,275,581. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

