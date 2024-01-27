Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is BLB&B Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,650 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.7% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,620,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,353,488,000 after buying an additional 207,591 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 491,111 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $155,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.4% in the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.16.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $403.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $242.20 and a twelve month high of $407.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

