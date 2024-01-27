Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.16.

Read Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $403.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $242.20 and a fifty-two week high of $407.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.