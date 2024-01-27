Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $42.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.03 million.
NASDAQ MPB traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. 29,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61.
In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $50,626.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,369.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $92,748. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
