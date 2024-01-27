Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Issues Earnings Results

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $42.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.03 million.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. 29,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,981. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $384.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,626.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,369.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $92,748 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

