Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $42.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.03 million.
Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ MPB traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. 29,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,981. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $384.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95.
Insider Activity at Mid Penn Bancorp
In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,626.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,369.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,604 shares of company stock worth $92,748. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
