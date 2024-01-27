Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $42.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.03 million.

NASDAQ MPB traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. 29,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,981. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $384.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95.

In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,626.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,369.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,604 shares of company stock worth $92,748. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 524.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 579.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1,249.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

