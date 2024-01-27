Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.26%.

Middlefield Banc Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Middlefield Banc

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Free Report)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.