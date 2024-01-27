Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million.

Middlefield Banc Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MBCN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. 4,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.63. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MBCN shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBCN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 274.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 134.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 28,160.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Free Report)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.