Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million.

Middlefield Banc Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. 4,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $240.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.63. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Middlefield Banc Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBCN. StockNews.com began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 334,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 111.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 72,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

See Also

