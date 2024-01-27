Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 296 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $159.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $160.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

