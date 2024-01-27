MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MOFG stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,403. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $412.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOFG. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 47,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 118,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

