Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,135 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,956 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $79,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 24.4% during the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.16.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $403.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $242.20 and a twelve month high of $407.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

