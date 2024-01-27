Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,403 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 71.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $142.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

