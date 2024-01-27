Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Novavax worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,679,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,778,000 after buying an additional 576,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,495,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 144,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 46.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,994,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,039 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 15.5% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 6,330,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,834,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 25.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,540,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 718,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

