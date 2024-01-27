Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,721,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 442,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after purchasing an additional 448,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,011,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 157,173 shares during the period.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $57,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,470.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.