Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ STBA opened at $34.92 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

