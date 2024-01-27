Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $496,000 Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,333,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,664,000 after purchasing an additional 429,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,482,000 after acquiring an additional 52,474 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,431,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,744,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after buying an additional 754,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $7.99 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.54% and a negative net margin of 48.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

