Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $557,000 Stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,014 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.09% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 700.0% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 117.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 88,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of MYMD stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.33.
About MyMD Pharmaceuticals
MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the aging and age-related and autoimmune diseases, and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system and its pro-inflammatory cytokines to prevent and treat autoimmune diseases and age-related illnesses, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for sarcopenia, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis; inflammation related depression and anxiety; and COVID-19-associated depression.
