Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares during the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Dividend Announcement

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 111.11% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

