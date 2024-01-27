Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $590,000 in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 12.27% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KROP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 457.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $147,000.

NASDAQ KROP opened at $10.36 on Friday. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

