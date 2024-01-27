Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3,932.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROIC. Bank of America downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.