Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $650,000 Investment in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

IMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

