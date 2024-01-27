Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,500 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SG. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

NYSE SG opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $153.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.94 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $56,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,604,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $56,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,604,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,921,924.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,336 shares of company stock worth $516,380 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.