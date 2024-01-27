Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,700 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,501,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,816,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,506,000 after acquiring an additional 548,809 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,942,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,944,000 after purchasing an additional 287,831 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

