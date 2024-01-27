Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,700 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,501,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,816,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,506,000 after acquiring an additional 548,809 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,942,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,944,000 after purchasing an additional 287,831 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
