Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,129 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,551,000 after purchasing an additional 890,727 shares during the last quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IOVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.59 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

