Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,426 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth approximately $99,983,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

