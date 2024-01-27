Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 7,605 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 168.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 117,612 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iQIYI by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IQ shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

