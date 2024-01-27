Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Global X Clean Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTEC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 1,167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Clean Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Clean Tech ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTEC opened at $9.14 on Friday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Clean Tech ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Global X Clean Tech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.