Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.05% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NORW. Sparta 24 Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 312,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 144,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $875,000.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NORW opened at $24.70 on Friday. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

