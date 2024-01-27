Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,526,000 after acquiring an additional 320,549 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,820,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,102,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,494,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,661,000 after acquiring an additional 323,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,264,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,664 shares of company stock valued at $309,852 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.