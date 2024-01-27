Mizuho Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $105.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays raised 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

MMM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,783. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $120.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

