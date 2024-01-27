Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Mobileye Global’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $28.38 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86.

Insider Activity

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in Mobileye Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

