Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.64.

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Model N alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Model N

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $117,389.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,212,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $117,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,212,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,663.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Model N by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Model N by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Model N by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Model N by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

Model N Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MODN stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Model N

(Get Free Report

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.