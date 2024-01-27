Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

MBRX opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 188,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 231,883 shares of company stock worth $159,999. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Stories

