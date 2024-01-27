Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Monex Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.

Monex Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monex Group, Inc, an online financial institution, provides retail online brokerage services in Japan, the United States, China, and Australia. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, M&A advisory, and cryptocurrency exchange services; investment and trading, and investment education services; asset building and management services; custodial trust service; private banking services for high net worth clients; investment advisory services; management and utilization services for genomic, medical, and healthcare data; and education and childcare services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.