Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $573.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $573.58.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $601.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $592.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $383.19 and a 52 week high of $648.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $417,503.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,442,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $417,503.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,442,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,969,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

