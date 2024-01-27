Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moog had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $856.85 million during the quarter.

Moog Price Performance

MOG.B stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.76. The company had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Moog has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $145.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Moog’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.